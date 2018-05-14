Key to a successful gig economy platform is the ability for users to provide feedback about their service. In the case of Uber, that means letting riders rate their trip and provide feedback after every ride. According to Uber, however, if you have feedback to share, you shouldn’t always have to wait to share it.

As such, the ride-hailing platform is introducing the ability to rate, complement, share feedback and tip during your ride. But is this really a good idea?

Arguments could be made both ways for in-transit feedback. On one hand, sure, if something goes poorly, you’ll want to report it ASAP while the facts are still fresh in your mind. If you wait until after the trip, you may not have time to leave proper feedback and instead just rush through the process and give an unwarranted review (good or bad).

Conversely, leaving feedback in the heat of the moment could also be detrimental. What if you leave a scathing note and then minutes later, your driver pulls off a heroic action or goes out of their way with a random act of kindness? What if it was all just a big misunderstanding?

Uber says riders’ positive feedback will be used to recognize top drivers and encourage continued outstanding service as part of a new program scheduled to launch next month. Critical feedback, Uber notes, will be used to improve its offering.

What are your thoughts on in-transit reviews? Should users be forced to wait until the trip is over before leaving feedback to paint a better overall picture of the ride or should you be allowed to say something the moment it happens? Let us know in the comments section below.