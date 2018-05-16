Huawei sub-brand Honor has launched a new flagship smartphone that’s more or less a budget-friendly version of the stunning Huawei P20 Pro.

The new Honor 10 is a real looker. It features a 5.84-inch notched IPS LCD screen boasting a resolution of 2,280 x 1,080 pixels (19:9 aspect ratio, 432 PPI) that’s powered by Huawei’s own octa-core Kirin 970 SoC, Mali-G72 MP12 graphics and 4GB of RAM alongside 128GB of local storage.

Around back is a dual camera array consisting of a 16-megapixel primary shooter with phase detection autofocus and a 24-megapixel monochrome sensor. It’s not quite as nice as the tri-camera array on the Huawei P20 Pro but you could certainly do worse.

Up front, meanwhile, is a single 24-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The handset also packs a sizable 3,400mAh battery with SuperCharge technology that can recharge the battery to 50 percent capacity in just 25 minutes. It’ll ship running the EMUI 8.1 overlay on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, we’re told.

The Honor 10 is available in select international markets as of writing in your choice of blue, green, black and grey color schemes. In the UK, for example, you can expect to pay £399.99 (around $540). No word yet on whether or not Honor has plans to bring the Honor 10 stateside but we’ll update this article if and when we get word of it heading to the US.