Another day, another GTX 1180 report. This time it’s related to the next generation card’s release date. According to Tom’s Hardware, Nvidia is set to launch the Founders Edition of the upcoming GPU in July, which matches previous rumors. That means we don't have long to wait before getting our hands on it.

The news comes from industry sources who spoke with Tom's Hardware Germany's Igor Wallossek on condition of anonymity. In addition to the FE cards’ arrival in a couple of months, they revealed that third-party cards would follow in August or September.

It’s been two years since the arrival of the first GTX 10-series cards, so the successor is due. We’ve already seen several alleged spec leaks for the GTX 1180, but they should really be taken with a pinch of salt. In fact, we still don’t know for certain if it will be called the 1180 or the 2080, though most believe Nvidia will go with the former name; each generation has gone up in increments of 100, after all.

There had also been confusion over whether the new cards would use Volta, Ampere, or Turing architecture, but it seems the chips will be based on the Turing platform. There are still no official details, but rumors say the 1180 will use TSMC’s 12nm FinFET process and have 3584 CUDA cores, 224 texture mapping units, and 64 ROPs. It’s also said to sport “8-16GB” of DDR6 memory and features a TDP of 170 to 200 watts. The GTX 1170, meanwhile, is rumored to come with 2,688 CUDA cores, run at 1.5GHz to 1.8GHz, and also have 8 to 16GB of GDDR6 memory.