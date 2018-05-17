Activision during a community reveal event on Thursday shared the worldwide reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's multiplayer mode.

Based on the trailer alone, we can see that Black Ops 4's multiplayer mode follows the familiar formula albeit with some key changes. For starters, Activision confirmed that there will be no thrust jumping or wall running - futuristic features introduced in recent CoD games that some players weren't a fan of.

Activision also introduced three Zombies experiences which will be available from launch day: Blood of the Dead, IX and Voyage of Despair.

Last but certainly not least is the new battle royale mode dubbed Blackout.

As rumored, there will be no traditional campaign mode in Black Ops 4.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is scheduled to arrive on October 12, 2018, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

