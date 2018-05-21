AT&T is borrowing a page from Amazon’s playbook. The nation’s second largest wireless provider recently launched the AT&T LTE-M Button, a physical button for business customers in the same vein as Amazon’s Dash Buttons.

The programmable IoT buttons are powered by Amazon Web Services and seamlessly connect to AT&T’s nationwide LTE-M network, eliminating the need for Wi-Fi / Bluetooth and associated passwords. Pushing the button can trigger a host of actions, including but not limited to:

Offering instant customer feedback at an airport or sports arena

Ordering supplies for your mobile business

Sending alerts from connected trash cans or storage containers when it’s time for a pick-up

Serving as an on-call button for caregivers in a nursing home

AT&T says the LTE-M button has a 1,500-click lifetime (or 36 months, whichever comes first), carries an IP66 rating, features a one-year manufacturer’s warranty and encrypts outbound data using TLS. This limitation appears to be based on the unit’s battery life; depending on where they are placed / their intended use, one could seemingly go through them pretty quickly at just 1,500 clicks per unit.

Pricing is set at $29.99 (introductory pricing, the regular price is $34.99) and includes a bundled data plan. Amazon says it’s also willing to work with device manufacturers in order to create custom shapes and sizes.