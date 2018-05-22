Comcast Xfinity Internet customers now have another option to consider when building out a mesh network. The ISP on Tuesday announced nationwide availability of xFi Pods, small adapters that plug into any electrical outlet and pair with the xFi Advanced Gateway or xFi Wireless Gateway to extend Wi-Fi coverage to hard-to-reach areas of your home.

Eric Schaefer, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Broadband, Automation and Communications at Comcast, said their Gateway devices are incredibly powerful but they know some homes have a unique layout or are constructed of materials that can disrupt Wi-Fi coverage in some rooms. Wi-Fi is the oxygen for the digital home, Schaefer said, adding that their xFi Pods can blanket a home with great coverage and are simple to install.

Using the xFi mobile app, customers can seamlessly add xFi Pods to their network by following the on-screen prompts. Once setup is complete, you can use the app to view the connection status of all of your Pods, see which devices are connected to the network, set parental controls and more. Of course, if you’d prefer to take a less hands-on approach, the xFi Pods can self-monitor their performance and even “heal” themselves to deliver the best experience.

Comcast is currently offering a three-pack of xFi Pods on its website and in Xfinity retail stores for $119 or a bundle of six for $199. The ISP says the smaller bundle is best for alleviating Wi-Fi connectivity issues in homes with three-four bedrooms and multiple stories while the larger pack should be suitable for homes with five or more bedrooms.

It’s worth noting that this is a one-time purchase; there’s no recurring fee to use the xFi Pods.