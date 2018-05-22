If you have a few relatives that simply won't stop posting annoying content on Instagram, you've probably felt the urge to block them entirely.

However, that solution is far from ideal. Blocking someone outright can put a strain on your relationship, which may not be worth the reprieve you might receive from their non-stop cat memes.

To remedy the situation, Instagram has introduced a new "mute" feature. The feature, as the name suggests, will allow you to hide a user's posts or stories (or posts and stories) without outright blocking or un-following them. Better yet, the user in question won't even know you've muted them.

If you decide you'd like to take a peek at a muted user's posts, you'll still be able to do so directly on their profile. Additionally, you'll still receive notifications when they tag you in a comment or post.

If you want to take advantage of the mute feature, it's rolling out across all devices today. To access it, simply tap the "..." button in the upper right-hand corner of one of a particularly irritating user's posts and select the "Mute" option.