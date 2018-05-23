The smartphone market has been stagnating for several years now and actually saw a YoY decline recently. Some blame the fact that most flagship devices are too similar to their predecessors and competitors, especially when it comes to design. But the upcoming Vivo Apex is a handset that stands out from the crowd.

Vivo showed off the Apex concept phone at February’s Mobile World Congress. The 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, hidden camera that pops up from the top of the handset, and in-display fingerprint scanner helped it become a popular attraction at the event. Vivo did emphasize, however, that it was only a concept, and that while some features could appear on future devices, the Apex might never become an actual product. But the company succumbed to the public’s wishes when it announced back in March that the Apex would be made into an actual phone. Vivo has now revealed that it will be unveiled at an event in Shenzhen, China, on June 12.

Just how close this device will be to the Apex is unclear, it might not even use the same name, but a teaser image along with a video promoting the 2018 soccer world cup in Russia shows two of the stand-out features remain—the motorized popup camera and almost invisible bezels. The in-display fingerprint reader is still there, too, but it appears slightly different to the one from the Apex concept, which could recognize multiple prints.

The phone also features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom. No word yet on price or whether it will be available in the US.

Main image credit: wccftech