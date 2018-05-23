Although video card prices are finally descending from the stratosphere, they aren't all at MSRP just yet.

As such, buying a gaming laptop has probably been a pretty appealing concept to many users recently - after all, there's plenty of great options out there, as evidenced by our recent "Best Gaming Laptops" write-up.

However, the market is far from saturated and laptop makers don't seem keen on leaving well enough alone. Acer has announced a brand-new 17" gaming laptop powerhouse, dubbed the Predator Helios 500. The device is an upgraded version of last year's Helios 300, and it comes with some pretty hefty improvements.

Potential Helios 500 buyers will be able to choose between a 4K display and a 1080p display, both of which have a 144Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync technology.

The Helios 500's hardware is where the laptop truly shines, however. The laptop contains a Nvidia GTX 1070, up to 64GB of RAM, and a choice of numerous Intel Core i9+ processors, the best of which is the 8950HK.

If you're concerned about the amount of heat those components might generate, Acer claims the Helios 500's "superior thermal architecture" will keep the device running cool at all times.

Acer also announced the Predator Helios 300 Special Edition, which is largely the same as the original device with a few aesthetic tweaks. The device features an "all-white" aluminum chassis and gold trim, a design Acer calls "unusually chic."

For the unaware, the 300 is a 15.6" laptop with a 1080p IPS display, a 144Hz refresh rate, a GTX 1060 GPU, an Intel Core i7+ processor and Acer's "Dual AeroBlade 3D" cooling technology.

If you want to get your hands on one of these laptops, you could be in for a bit of a wait. As of writing, Acer hasn't revealed an official release date or price for either device.