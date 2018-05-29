We know that Apple is set to release a trio of new iPhones this fall, but reports are already looking toward 2019’s models. According to South Korea’s Electronic Times, Apple will use OLED screens in all three new handsets set for release next year.

"'Apple recently started planning the iPhone model in 2019 and decided to adopt OLED in all three types,' said an official from Apple who said, 'The OLED used in the iPhone X (TEN) is a low temperature polysilicon (LTPS) LCD Quality, performance, and so on,'" reads the report.

ET News adds that if there happens to be a fourth iPhone model released in 2019, it may come with an LCD screen. But the news still caused shares in Japan Display, one of the main suppliers of iPhone LCDs, to fall 10 percent—at one point, they were down 21 percent. Reuters reports that the company plans to start mass-producing OLED panels for smartphones next year, and it is looking for new investors who can finance investment to launch a production line. Shares in Sharp, which also supplies LCDs, fell 4 percent on the back of the news.

In addition to the new iPhone SE, Apple is widely expected to launch three iPhone models this year: a 5.8-inch "iPhone X 2" and larger 6.5-inch "iPhone X Plus,” both of which use OLED, and a cheaper 6.1-inch version that features an LCD.

Interestingly, a separate report from UK tech site T3 reported that a new 6.1-inch OLED iPhone X was being developed. A twitter user called Mr-white posted a photo of what’s claimed to be the OLED handsets being produced. While this could indicate several things, such as Apple switching to an all OLED lineup this year instead of 2019, it’s more than likely just an inaccuracy.