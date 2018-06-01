Why it matters: Amazon has been stepping up their subscription game lately. They've introduced music streaming services, TV channel subscriptions, and now, a subscription-based version of Prime Pantry. For $4.99 per month, Prime Pantry customers can get free shipping on orders over $40 and unlimited monthly deliveries. To convince customers to take advantage of the subscription model, Amazon is increasing Prime Pantry's delivery fees for non-subscribers to $7.99 from $5.99.

Amazon has been shaking things up lately for their customers.

In January, the company increased the monthly cost of their Prime subscription from $10.99 to $12.99. Shortly after, in April, Amazon controversially announced their plan to bump up the yearly price of the subscription from $99 to $119; a change which went into effect on May 11.

Now, the company is making some significant changes to the way their Prime Pantry grocery delivery service is priced. Rather than shelling out a flat rate of $5.99 per Prime Pantry order, Prime customers can now elect to pay $4.99 each month to use the service.

There's a couple of benefits to using the subscription model. For example, you'll get unlimited deliveries and free shipping on all orders over $40, which could be an enticing prospect for customers who do most of their grocery shopping on Amazon.

If you'd rather skip the monthly subscription, Prime Pantry's non-subscription fees have been increased from $5.99 to $7.99 for each order placed, which may work out to be a better deal for customers who only use the service a few times per year.

At any rate, you can learn more about the price changes -- or sign up for a free 30-day trial -- on the Prime Pantry section of Amazon's official website.