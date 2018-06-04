The big picture: Sources within Twitter claim the reorganization reflects differing opinions by top brass on how to delve into live premium programming. Some, like former COO Anthony Noto, were reportedly bullish on video to drive growth and user engagement while others such as CEO Jack Dorsey weren't as thrilled about the strategy.

Twitter has reportedly dismantled its live-video business unit, the very one responsible for inking programming deals with outfits like Disney / ESPN, BuzzFeed and Major League Baseball. Responsibilities previously performed by this division will now fall under the banner of the content-partnerships team according to an internal memo obtained by Variety.

The aforementioned memo, penned by Kay Madati, Twitter’s global head of content partnerships, outlines a new plan in which the global content partnerships team will be led by separate executives for five different regions: the US, Canada / Latin America, Europe / the Middle East / Africa, Asia-Pacific and Japan / Korea. Each division head will report directly to Madati, we’re told.

Madata served as the executive vice president and chief digital officer at BET before transitioning to Twitter last fall.

A representative for Twitter confirmed the changes with Variety and provided the following statement:

“Over the past year, our global content partnerships team has made significant progress in bringing the best selection of content to Twitter, helping our partners better extend, scale, market, and monetize. To further accelerate this positive momentum, we’re taking steps to streamline this organization to enable increased efficiency around the world and better align with our global strategy and vision.”

The internal memo also highlights a few management changes as Todd Swidler, head of global video partnerships, is leaving the company, as is Peter Greenberger, formerly the head of Twitter’s global news division. Laura Froelich has been appointed as the new head of U.S. partnerships while David Grossman gets the nod as head of U.S. entertainment.