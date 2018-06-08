Something to look forward to: Stranger Things is one of Netflix's hottest original series. A book deal makes a lot of sense as it affords Netflix another avenue to cash in on the popular IP while simultaneously allowing fans to explore backstories that aren't fully examined in the show.

Netflix is working on a series of books based on the popular original series Stranger Things according to a recent report from Deadline.

The first two byproducts of the deal will be companion books. The aptly-named Stranger Things: World Turned Upside Down: The Official Behind-The-Scenes Companion and an as-yet-untitled gift book offering advice, wisdom and warnings from the Stranger Things world for younger readers will arrive this fall, we’re told.

Next spring, fans will get a Stranger Things prequel novel written by Gwenda Bond. On Twitter, the author said the book will be focused on Eleven’s mother Terry and her involvement with the MKUltra program.

According to Deadline, the books will initially launch in partnership with Del Rey Books, Random House Children’s Books, Penguin Random House Children’s UK and Cornerstone Publishing. Audiobook versions are also in the works, the publication said.

Season three of Stranger Things is already in production. Said to be set in the summer of 1985, it’ll reportedly focus on a dark mystery involving a popular lifeguard at the Hawkins Community Pool and give Will Byers a break. “We’re not going to put Will through hell for a third season in a row,” said executive producer Shawn Levy in an interview earlier this year.