Why it matters: With NCAA Football no longer in production, Madden continues its reign as the premiere American football franchise. Fans have enjoyed annual releases since the early 90s and 2018 looks to be no exception.

Madden NFL is heading back to the PC. At its EA Play press conference this weekend ahead of the official start of E3 2018, EA announced that Madden NFL 19 will launch on August 10 for Windows PC in addition to its previously announced plans for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The last game in the franchise compatible with PC was Madden NFL 08 in the summer of 2007.

Notably missing from the supported platform list is the Nintendo Switch. Producer Ben Haumiller told GameSpot that they always think about every platform out there, adding that it’s really a decision of what’s best for Madden, the team at EA and where they are going.

Madden also skipped the Switch in 2017, making this the second year in a row that the popular football franchise won’t be available on Nintendo’s hybrid console.

Haumiller said they would never rule out bringing a game to fans but they simply don’t have any current plans right now.

Like last year’s offering, Madden NFL 19 will be powered by the Frostbite gaming engine.

John Madden Football was recently inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame alongside other favorites like Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy VII and Spacewar!

EA is planning at least two editions of the game – the standard edition and the Hall of Fame edition. Wide receiver Terrell Owens will grace the cover of the HOF edition, we’re told. No word yet on who gets the assignment for the standard edition.