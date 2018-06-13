If you've had your heart set on a home security system for some time but have been put off by their often-high price tags, you wouldn't be alone.

Indeed, Nest recently dropped the price of their full 'Secure' home security system by $100 (the new price is $399) to address precisely that issue. However, as I noted at the time, even $399 isn't exactly chump change.

That's where Ring comes in. The doorbell-maker today announced that their 'Ring Alarm' home security system is finally launching on July 4, after a lengthy lawsuit delayed the system's initial release date.

The system comes in at a mere $199, which is roughly half the price of Nest's alternative. The Ring Alarm bundle comes packaged with a base station, a single motion sensor, a door or window sensor, a range extender, and a keypad.

If Protect's default suite of security devices isn't enough for your needs, you can snag additional motion or door sensors for $30 and $20, respectively.

As is often the case with smart home security systems, you can control all of your Alarm devices through the dedicated Ring app. The app will allow you to enable or disable your alarm system at will, from any location.

If you want to up the ante as far as home security goes, Ring also offers a $10/month "protection plan" dubbed "Ring Protect Plus." The plan includes 24/7 home monitoring from "skilled professionals."

If you want to pick up the Ring Alarm security bundle for yourself, it's available for pre-order right now through Ring's official website.