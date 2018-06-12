If you've been looking for a smart home security system but balked at most systems' high price tags, Nest has you covered today.

The company's full, comprehensive smart home security system, Nest Secure, ordinarily costs a whopping $499. However, the company just dropped the bundle's price by $100 to $399, as spotted by The Verge.

$400 is still far from mere chump change, but the home security bundle should be significantly more accessible now than it has been in the past. At roughly the price of a new game console, Secure includes a pretty wide array of security-focused devices.

The bundle includes one full-sized Nest Guard keypad, which can be used to control your home's alarms, two Nest "tags" that can temporarily disable Secure, and two Nest Detect devices which act as motion sensors.

If two Nest Detects aren't enough to cover all the entrances to your home, Nest has your back yet again. You can pick up additional Detects for $49 each, a $10 price decrease from the devices' former $59 cost. You can control, arm or disable each Secure device in your home via the dedicated Nest mobile app.

If you want to pick up Nest's Secure system for yourself, you can visit the company's official website here.