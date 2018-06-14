Why it matters: Chromebooks continue to encroach on turf once owned by budget Windows laptops and later, Android tablets. Samsung's latest is yet another option for those seeking a "premium" Chromebook experience.

Samsung on Thursday announced a refreshed version of its Chromebook Plus convertible that’s sure to attract some attention.

Tipping the scales at 2.91 pounds, the new Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 features a 12.2-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080 resolution) display that effortlessly flips back to transform the system from notebook to tablet to sketchbook (yes, a stylus is included).

New for 2018 is an Intel Celeron 3965Y, replacing the ARM processor Samsung previously used. It works in conjunction with Intel HD Graphics 615 alongside 4GB of RAM and 32GB of local storage. There’s also a 13-megapixel, f/1.9 aperture camera on the keyboard dock (the rear-facing camera) that complements the 1-megapixel shooter centered above the display (deemed the front-facing lens).

Battery life wasn’t mentioned in Samsung’s press release although in CNET’s streaming video test, the system ran for nine hours and 33 minutes with the display set at 50 percent brightness.

Other noteworthy features include two USB Type-C connectors, one USB 3.0 port, a microSD card reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual 1.5W stereo speakers.

The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 will be available to purchase from Best Buy (both online and in stores) from June 24 starting at $499.99.