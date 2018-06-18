Why it matters: Huawei is making waves with its photography-focused P20 family. Privacy concerns and limited availability may still be an issue for US buyers but as evident by its impressive initial sales, Huawei is having no trouble moving its latest flagship in other parts of the world.

Huawei’s investment in high-end mobile photography appears to be paying dividends. According to Kevin Ho, president of Huawei’s handset product line, the Chinese technology giant has shipped six million P20 and P20 Pro smartphones since unveiling the flagship at a launch event in Paris in late March.

That’s good for an 81 percent increase in shipments year-over-year in the first 10 weeks compared to last year’s flagship, the P10. In Mainland China, shipments are up 63 percent while shipments to overseas markets have surged 150 percent, Ho revealed during a recent keynote speech at CES Asia.

Huawei’s stunning P20 Pro features a triple-camera array consisting of a 40-megapixel RGB sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/1.6 aperture lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The handset earned an impressive 114 points in DxOMark’s photo sub-category and an overall score of 109 as well as praise from several independent reviewers around the web.

Huawei’s latest isn’t a one-trick pony, however, as it also features an impressive OLED display driven by a Kirin 970 octa-core processor alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of local storage.

The company a month ago launched a budget version of the P20 Pro under sub-brand Honor that starts around $540. It’s not quite as impressive as the P20 Pro but at this price point, the Honor 10 is damn impressive.