Why it matters: Rockstar sent gamers’ hearts fluttering when it officially announced Red Dead Redemption 2, the follow-up to 2010’s brilliant Western-themed adventure, back in 2016. Sadly, it appeared that the game would follow in its predecessor's (and the earlier Red Dead Revolver’s) footsteps by being a console-only release. But one of its developers appears to have confirmed that it will be coming to the PC.

TGFG, a Rockstar community group who hunt Easter Eggs in GTA V, and VG247's Kirk McKeand spotted the reveal on the LinkedIn profile of an unnamed Rockstar dev, who previously worked on GTA V and L.A. Noire. Under the ‘Experience’ section, Red Dead Redemption 2 is named as one of his games. The person also stated which platforms it will arrive on: PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Hopefully, this won’t be a case of the developer having made a mistake by accidentally adding “PC” to the Red Dead Redemption 2 entry. But it was always a surprise that Rockstar seemingly wasn’t bringing the game to PC, given the incredible success of its other titles, especially GTA V. There’s even a Change.org petition calling for a PC version, which is now 66,548 signatures toward the 75,000 target.

If the LinkedIn source is accurate, it will be interesting to see how Rockstar goes about bringing Red Dead Redemption 2 to the platform. It may launch alongside the console editions this October 26, but a more likely scenario is that an upgraded, definitive version will arrive on PCs at a later date. If that is the case, let’s hope it doesn’t take as long to move from the Xbox and PlayStation to the PC as GTA V did.

