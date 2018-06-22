Why it matters: The Corsair K70 RGB RapidFire was selected our top gaming keyboard in our Best Keyboards 2018 feature. Corsair's new K70 RGB MK.2 is a refresh of our top choice. It is available with Cherry MX Red, MX Brown, MX Blue, MX Silent, or Rapidfire MX Speed key switches.

Corsair has refreshed its lineup of mechanical keyboards. The K70 and Strafe are both excellent keyboards that are great for gaming and also good for general everyday use. This year a special edition K70 also arrives.

Mechanical keyboards are a luxury for enthusiasts and heavy users. A basic budget keyboard can accomplish the same end goals, but with a very different experience. Corsair has launched two new versions of its popular mechanical keyboards. The K70 RGB MK.2 and Strafe RGB MK.2 are available with numerous Cherry MX switch options.

Similar to previous generations, the K70 RGB MK.2 continues to use a heavy aluminum construction and of course has per key backlighting. Media keys and a knurled aluminum wheel for volume are also still in place, although the buttons for disabling the Windows key and lighting have been shifted to the left half of the upper rail.

One completely new change is the option of a silver edition. The K70 RGB MK.2 SE comes in a silver anodized aluminum finish with white key caps. While not functionally different, it is a unique look that some may find of interest.

The Strafe RGB MK.2 is a slimmed down version of the K70 that uses a hard plastic shell instead of the heavier and more durable aluminum. Corsair's latest Strafe only has options for MX Silent and MX Red switches.

Other features of both keyboards include support for iCUE software and 8MB of internal storage to save lighting profiles. This allows for keyboards to be moved around and used on different computers without requiring software to keep lighting effects.

A USB 2.0 pass through is present on both the Strafe RGB MK.2 and K70 RGB MK.2. Given that it is now 2018 and USB 3.1 is becoming commonplace, it would have been nice to see at least a USB 3.0 pass through. Arguably, a mouse does not require anything beyond USB 2.0, but not everyone will be plugging in only a mouse to the pass through port. Textured key caps are included for WASD and QWERDF keys. Full N-key rollover is supported on both models to prevent any chance of ghosting keystrokes.

Corsair's K70 RGB MK.2 is available now with a retail price of $169.99 although select switch options do carry a slight discount. The Strafe RGB MK.2 sells for $149.99 with MX Silent switches and $139.99 with MX Red switches.