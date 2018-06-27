Through the looking glass: In true Windows fashion, Internet Explorer coughs up an unexpected error message. Classic.

Who needs the Google Assistant, Siri or even Cortana when you can have everyone’s favorite personal assistant, Clippy?

That’s the messaged pushed in a recent “concept” video from YouTube channel 4096 that imagines what a mobile version of Windows 95 might have looked like had software design not kept pace with hardware advancements.

The mere thought of a modern version of Microsoft’s dated operating system may make some people’s skin crawl but personally, I kinda dig it. There’s certain some retro appeal going… then again, I’ve always been the type to favor practicality over flash.

