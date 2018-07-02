In context: The Frame, as the line is known, was designed for style-conscious consumers who love the function of a big television but struggle to design their room around an empty black screen when the TV is turned off.

Samsung on Monday announced the second generation of its high-end series of televisions that double as “works of art” when not in use.

2018 models feature a 4K UHD screen with HDR10+ and enhanced smart capabilities such as Effortless Log-in, which lets users quickly transfer their Samsung and Wi-Fi account details from their phone to the set via Bluetooth without having to remember or re-type credentials.

New models also ship with Bixby, Samsung’s voice assistant, built in.

When not in use as a television, integrated motion and brightness sensors help the set function as a lifelike work of art. The television can hang flush against the wall using Samsung’s No Gap Wall Mount and One Invisible Connection, the latter of which transmits power and AV data through a single cable, effectively relocating the mess of cable clutter typically found on the back of TVs.

Samsung recently added more than 30 pieces of iconic photography from The New York Times to the Samsung Art Store. Four customizable magnetic bezel options – black, white, beige wood and walnut – further complement the color of your room although you'll have to pay extra for anything beyond black.

The Frame 2018 is available from today in your choice of 55-inch or 65-inch sizes priced at $1,999 and $2,799, respectively.