In context: The App Store’s influence can’t be understated. Since 2010 (when App Annie started tracking data), downloads have eclipsed the 170 billion mark en route to more than $130 billion in consumer spending. Account for the “missing” data and those figures are at least a few ticks higher.

Apple later this month will (almost certainly) celebrate the 10th anniversary of the App Store. Launched one day before the arrival of the iPhone 3G on July 10, 2008, the App Store changed the face of software and helped forge a disruptive branch of technology that would forever alter the landscape of personal computing.

Ahead of the anniversary, app insight company App Annie has published a retrospective of the top iOS apps of all time. The findings are separated into two groups – games and all other apps – and are categorized based on download count and revenue generated.

Among games, it’s no surprise to see Candy Crush Saga top the all-time worldwide downloads chart. Subway Surfers, Fruit Ninja, Clash of Clans and Honour of Kings round out the top five in that order while on the consumer spending side, the top five is comprised of Clash of Clans, Candy Crush Saga, Monster Strike, Puzzle & Dragons and Honour of Kings.

In the app category, Facebook rules the roost followed by Facebook Messenger and YouTube. Instagram is fourth and WhatsApp is fifth meaning Facebook owns four of the five most downloaded iOS apps ever. As for the top revenue-generating apps, Netflix leads the pack with Spotify, Pandora Radio, Tencent Video and Tinder rounding out the top five, in that order.