TechSpot is looking to hire writers that are driven and self-motivated when it comes to computing and technology in general. If you're familiar with what we do, then you know we require profound understanding of technical matters and the ability to write about it with accuracy and authority. Being a regular reader of TechSpot is not a requirement but certainly a big plus.

We have three freelance positions available: weekend news reporter, daily news reporter (same but M-F), and a new position in our team for a specialized software writer.

The news reporter position requires you to be active, posting news stories on a daily basis.

The weekend news reporter will exclusively run Saturday and Sunday coverage, either posting timely stories during those days, or bringing insight into the week's most relevant news.

The software editor will work exclusively on longer articles. For example, comparing the best office applications, cloud and backup services, VPNs, email clients, password managers, you name it.

A few other notes that apply to all openings:

Relevant experience in technology journalism is important, but not a requirement.

Geographic location is not a constraint but native English skills are an imperative.

This is a work from home (Batcave, Fortress of Solitude, etc.) type of position.

Topics we usually cover on TechSpot include: PC hardware and software, internet services and applications, mobile devices, tech gadgets, and gaming.

Creativity and a knack for picking timely and interesting topics is very important.

Compensation is commensurate with article length, quality and experience.

If the positions don't fit your bill, you can still help us by sharing this on social networks or directly with any friends or colleagues that may be a good fit.

Ready to apply?

If you are interested please fill out this form. We’ll follow up with the candidates best fit for the job. Thank you.