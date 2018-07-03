Highly anticipated: Even if you are patiently waiting for Shenmue III to arrive, you'll probably be happy to know that the first two games in the series will be out before the end of summer. Prepare yourself for a walk down memory lane with updated ports of Shenmue and Shenmue II bundled together for PS4, XB1, and PC.

Shenmue III is still quite a ways off. After getting pushed back twice, fans are getting anxious for the game’s release. Fortunately, they will soon be able to occupy their time during the wait with Shenmue I and II.

Sega just dropped a trailer today revealing the release date for the relaunching of the games that started it all. Fans will be happy to know that they will be able to play through the first two Shenmue games when they release simultaneously on August 21. The games have been ported to modern hardware and will be available as a bundle on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC for $39.99.

Polygon reported back in April that the PC version will have “fully scalable screen resolutions, choice of modern or classic control schemes [i.e., D-pad control or analog stick], PC graphics options, an updated user interface, and the option to enjoy either the original Japanese or English voiceovers.”

The games will be available digitally of course, but Sega indicated that it would also be releasing boxed versions as well.

The first Shenmue launched in 1999 on the Sega Dreamcast. Shenmue II followed it two years later in 2001 on both the Dreamcast and the Xbox. Both were very well received.

According to Sega’s FAQ, the re-release of Shenmue II will be based on the Xbox rather than the Dreamcast version for “technical reasons.” The Xbox conversion included a snapshot system with filters, texture mipmaps for improved anti-aliasing, and was slightly better graphically.

If you are one of the many antsy fans waiting for Shenmue III, at least you can relive Ryo Hazuki’s first two adventures one more time before the new chapter hits shelves next year.