Something to look forward to: As sleek and attractive as Apple's iPhones tend to be, it's tough to deny that their colors are often quite bland. That could be changing, though - Apple is reportedly launching three new iPhones this year, one of which is expected to launch with a wide variety of color options to pick from, including orange, blue, red, and more.

It's an exciting time to be an Apple fan. Both iOS and macOS are receiving significant changes with the upcoming iOS 12 and macOS Mojave software updates, and now reports suggest Apple's newest iPhones are just around the corner.

According to a memo obtained by 9to5Mac from well-known leaker Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will be launching three new iPhones this year. The first of these devices is an "entry-level" $700 phone with a 6.1" LCD screen.

Unlike most Apple devices, the 6.1" device will reportedly ship with a variety of color options, including red, orange, blue, grey and white.

The second iPhone slated for launch this year is a 6.5" device with an OLED display. With a $1,000 price tag, it's likely that this device will be replacing the iPhone X as Apple's flagship device. The 6.5" iPhone is expected to come in black, white, and gold.

The final device Apple is planning to release isn't technically a new device; Rather, it will be an iPhone X with slightly beefier specs.

Kuo expects the new iPhones to launch this year, but we don't have a specific release date yet. That said, Apple tends to release their new devices in September, so we may not have to wait long to find out.

With all of that said, despite the reliable nature of Kuo's reports, this information has not been officially confirmed by Apple yet. As such, take it as you would any other rumor - with a healthy dose of skepticism.

Image via 9to5Mac