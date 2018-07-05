Tesla's vehicles are popular for a wide variety of reasons, not the least of which is their "Autopilot" self-driving technology.

Though the system has been the focus of a bit of controversy lately in the wake of several Autopilot-related vehicle crashes, it receives ongoing improvements by way of over-the-air software updates. These updates add new Autopilot features, and they address safety problems as they arise.

However, while Tesla's Model X and Model S vehicles tend to receive exciting new Autopilot updates shortly after they launch, Model 3 owners have been left in the dust; Particularly with "Summon," an Autopilot parking feature.

That's changing now, though. On Wednesday, a Model 3 owner tweeted a four-second clip showing the feature in action. Shortly after, Tesla's official Twitter account retweeted the post, confirming that the feature was indeed live.

Note, no one is in the car or controlling remotely. Car is driving entirely by itself. https://t.co/xSG2Mmy756 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2018

For the unaware, Summon allows Tesla owners to stand outside of their vehicle and command it to find a nearby parking space and carefully drive into it. The technology is relatively sophisticated, giving Tesla vehicles the ability to park in even the tightest spots with ease.

In addition to parking, Summon allows drivers to, say, stand in their driveway and call their vehicle to them. The car can then open your home's garage door, pull out to your location, and close the garage door behind it.