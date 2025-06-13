What just happened? The Italian region of Apulia is preparing to begin a pilot program with Pirelli that will use advanced sensor technology to monitor the condition of its roads. Slated to start in July, this initiative will deploy an integrated system that combines real-time data from sensor-equipped tires with visual analytics from onboard cameras, marking a significant shift in how local governments approach road maintenance and public safety.

At the heart of the project is Pirelli's Cyber Tyre, a high-tech solution that embeds sensors within the tire itself. These sensors track a range of critical metrics, including temperature and pressure, and communicate directly with the vehicle's onboard systems using Bluetooth Low Energy.

Engineered to endure the rigors of daily driving – standing up to forces exceeding 3,500 G – the sensors are powered by a compact, lightweight battery designed to last for the entire life of the tire. The data collected by the Cyber Tyre goes far beyond simple tire health. Sophisticated algorithms analyze the roughness and irregularity of the road surface, providing a detailed picture of where repairs or maintenance might be needed.

The pilot project will also incorporate visual data from cameras developed by Univrses, a Swedish tech company. These cameras monitor both the road surface and signage, providing a view of the infrastructure's condition. All this information is aggregated in the cloud, where it is processed and made available to regional authorities.

Rather than relying on data from privately owned vehicles, which would raise privacy concerns and lack sufficient scale, the pilot will equip a dedicated fleet of cars supplied by Ayvens, a European vehicle rental and fleet management provider. This approach ensures a steady stream of high-quality data, eliminating the complications associated with broader public participation.

The implications of this technology are far-reaching. By fusing tire-based sensing with visual analytics, the system enables authorities to identify and address road issues proactively, potentially reducing maintenance costs and improving safety. "Technology can save lives," said Michele Emiliano, president of the Apulia region. "In this case, it will be useful as a thermometer of the state of health of our roads."

Pirelli's Digital Solutions Center in Bari, launched in 2022, is a cornerstone of this collaboration, serving as a hub for digital innovation and artificial intelligence in tire development and manufacturing. The center collaborates closely with local universities to advance research and practical applications for smart mobility.

Beyond infrastructure monitoring, the technology underpinning the Cyber Tyre is also shaping the future of vehicle safety and performance. Last year, Pirelli partnered with Bosch to further enhance the capabilities of in-tire sensors. Together, the companies are working to refine the process of collecting, processing, and transmitting real-time tire data to vehicle control systems. This collaboration has already borne fruit in the luxury automotive sector, with Bosch developing an Electronic Stability Program application specifically adapted for Pirelli tires on the Pagani Utopia Roadster.