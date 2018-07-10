The big picture: Due to the laws of physics, taking quality images of far away subjects is a difficult task. Nikon's Coolpix P1000 boasts incredibly high zoom in a simple compact digital camera that can be used by anyone.

Smartphone cameras are good enough for most everyday shots, but sometimes you just need more. Nikon has just unveiled its Coolpix P1000 compact digital camera that has the highest optical zoom you can find in a relatively small form factor.

At 125x optical zoom, capturing animals, people, and objects at a distance will be easier than ever. The lens assembly ranges from a 24mm equivalent wide-angle up to the super-telephoto 3000mm equivalent. With the help of digital zoom, up to 250x total zoom is possible, albeit at far lesser image quality than strictly optical.

Nikon's P1000 has a 16 megapixel 1/2.3-inch sensor identical to its predecessor, the P900. There is RAW support over an ISO range of 100 to 6400. Burst shots of up to seven images can be captured in one second, although this feature cannot be used continuously without breaks between each burst. A 2359k-dot OLED viewfinder is present for getting shots into focus.

Even though the P1000's main appeal is the superzoom capability, it also can shoot 4K UHD/30p video. Shooting 4K with optical zoom from a great distance could potentially be used in place of shooting in higher resolutions and then cropping in post production.

To eliminate shaky hands when capturing long range shots, Nikon's ML-L7 Bluetooth remote or MC-DC2 wired shutter release can be purchased separately.

Despite being a compact digital camera, the P1000 weighs in at 3.1 pounds and is heavier than a significant number of the traditionally bulky DSLR cameras. When the lens is fully extended, the camera measures 14 inches long.

Should you be interested in taking pictures from great distances, the Coolpix P1000 starts right at the $1,000 mark and is available for pre-order now.