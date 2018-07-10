While our regular feature listing the best affordable last-gen smartphones is awaiting an update, the cycle is closing and phones from the previous two generations are becoming available at all-time low prices. It’s almost always better to purchase a last-generation high end phone over a current mid-range device in the $200 to $300 segment, however our friends at Dealnews have gone even lower with some bargain bin pricing on some good phones that are either being sold refurbished or are on their way out, but for less than $100, they should be pretty great for some use cases. The Nexus 5X 16GB is at its best-ever price, or save $112 on the very current LG G6.

Price: $89.99 on eBay with free shipping, lowest by: $62

Note: TechSpot reader asclepius points out to the fact that Nexus 5X phones have widely reported bootloop issues. Even though some fixes are out there, proceed at your own risk with a refurb unit.

CNET deemed this phone a top pick for those seeking a "relatively small, lightweight smartphone with excellent value for money". It's now earned our Editors' Choice seal of approval, too, as it's fallen to the best price we've seen — saving you a sizeable $62 over buying a refurb at other stores. Features include a 5.2" 1080p LCD, Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 1.8GHz 6-core processor, front- and rear-facing cameras, USB Type-C, and Android 6.0 OS (Marshmallow). Note: A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies.

Price: $377.98 via Prime on Amazon with free shipping, lowest by: $112

Reviewers criticized the high price point of the LG G6 when it was released last year, but the good news is that it's now dropped a more budget-friendly all-time low at Amazon. There, it's also currently saving you a massive $112 when compared to other stores' deals. It's compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon networks and features a 5.7" 2880x1440 IPS LCD, 4GB RAM, dual 13MP rear cameras, 5MP front camera, and Android 7.0 (Nougat).

Price: $189.99 on eBay with free shipping, lowest by: $100

This refurbished Unlocked Google Pixel 32GB has dropped to an all-time low, and is currently selling for $100 less than a new unit. Upon release, PCMag praised the phone's fast Snapdragon 821 processor and camera, and proffered the phone as a great alternative to Google's larger Pixel XL. It features include a Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 821 2.15GHz quad-core processor, front- and rear-facing cameras, and Android 7.1 (Nougat). Note: This is an international model with a US charger. A 60-day reseller warranty applies. The product page notes that this phone is unlocked for GSM carriers and Verizon; however, it will not work for Sprint.

Price: $179.99 on Walmart with free shipping, lowest by: $21

For budget-conscious Apple fans, the iPhone 6 32GB is now available via Straight Talk for $21 less than any other carrier is charging. Nab the model while it's at an all-time low.

Price: $40 on Best Buy with free shipping, lowest by: $34

It's vacation and festival season, a good time for the accident-prone among us to invest in an inexpensive phone in order to avoid losing priceless info if/when your device is "mislaid". The LG Phoenix 3 at Best Buy is a great option — and you'll also pocket $34 in savings over buying it at another store. It features a 5" 854x480 LCD, 16GB internal storage, front- and rear-facing cameras, and Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow).

