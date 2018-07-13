When Tesla first announced its Model 3 all-electric sedan, it was positioned as a car for the average user - a mass-market vehicle, with a much more budget-friendly price tag than its predecessors.

Unfortunately, that promise never really came to pass. As of writing, the minimum you can pay for a Model 3 is $49,000 for a "Long Range Battery" model with a "Premium Interior." However, Tesla still kept the $35,000 starting price on the Model 3's official web page, which undoubtedly confused a few potential customers over time.

That's changed today, though. As Ars Technica spotted, Tesla has removed all mention of the $35,000 price point from the Model 3's official page.

Indeed, the only way to find that price point on the company's website is to visit the "press kit" page, where Tesla still claims the vehicle's price starts at $35,000.

Tesla says the webpage tweaks should be taken with a grain of salt, though. In an interview with Ars, a company spokeswoman said "It's a mistake to position this as a change in Tesla's plan because it's not. We're just focusing on the options that are available now for our customers so that it's more clear."

The store page now states that the "standard battery" version of the Model 3 will become available in 6-9 months. Whether or not Tesla can hit that target remains to be seen - a lot seems to be riding on the company's ability to maintain its current 5,000-vehicles-per-week Model 3 production rate.