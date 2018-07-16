What just happened? There have been several incidents over the past couple of weeks that show the unexpected durability of iPhones. First was the case of the iPhone 7 found to be working after two days submerged under 30 feet of water; now, we’ve heard of iPhones surviving falls from a plane and the world’s tallest swing ride.

Iowa resident Sarvinder Naberhau was taking a trip in a vintage biplane when she decided to take some photos with her iPhone. Unfortunately, the wind pulled the handset from her grasp at about 1000 feet in the air.

Rather than accept that the iPhone was lost forever, Naberhau used the Find my iPhone app on a different device. It didn’t work initially, but did eventually show the location. By repeatedly calling her lost phone, which was in a case, Naberhau was able to locate it face-up in tall grass, still in one piece and working.

“I thought I don’t think I’m gonna find it I’m just gonna leave, maybe I should at least try ringing it one more time,” said Naberhaus. “I thought I heard ringing, I’m trying to walk as quickly as I can towards the ringing sound,” she told WHOTV.

“I literally went into shock. I asked 'this is this for real? Is that the same phone?' and I said ‘this is a miracle phone, you can’t drop a phone 1000 feet and have it still work!’”

Another story of a rugged iPhone comes from Click Orlando. It reports that Cansel Yildirim was riding on the StarFlyer, the world’s tallest swing ride, when she dropped her iPhone 7 Plus from the 450-foot peak. The video below shows the phone’s dizzying journey to the ground.

After getting off the ride, Yildirim also used Find my iPhone to locate the handset. Despite not being in a case, there was only one scratch on the working device.