What just happened? As someone who once dropped and broke a brand-new phone, I appreciate the importance of a good case. As does the owner of a certain iPhone 7, whose waterproof case allowed it to stay submerged under 30 feet of water for two days. It was eventually found by a scuba diver who noticed it light up when the handset received a text.

Cerys Hearsey was diving off the coast of Dorset in the UK on Saturday when her attention was drawn to the illuminated Apple handset. She picked it up and took the device back to shore. Amazingly, it was still in perfect working order and had 84 percent of its battery life left.

Hearsey checked the iPhone’s contacts list to try and find its owner. She discovered it belonged to a Canadian who had lost it while on a kayaking expedition with his UK-based cousin, Rob Smith. The phone was returned to Smith and is now being mailed back to Canada.

"My cousin can't believe it. He was upset at first and thought that he would have to pay another $900 for a new phone," Smith told the Mirror.

The iPhone 7 is classed as water-resistant rather than waterproof. Its IP67 rating means it can be submerged underwater at a depth of 1 meter of 30 minutes, but it’s not something Apple recommends, and the phone isn’t covered under warranty for any water damage.

We don’t know the make or model of the waterproof case that did such a good job of protecting the iPhone but don’t be surprised to see the company responsible using this story in its future ads.