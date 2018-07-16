Uber has had its fair share of problems over the years. It's faced down numerous federal investigations, class-action lawsuits, and scrutiny from the National Transportation Safety Board following a fatal March crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle.

Unfortunately for the ride-hailing service, its problems are only going to get worse. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Uber is being investigated by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for possible gender discrimination.

Specifically, the EEOC is looking into "hiring practices, pay disparity and other matters as they relate to gender," according to an anonymous source familiar with the matter.

The EEOC's attention was drawn to the company by a "complaint about gender inequity," though the source of this complaint is not known. The WSJ claims the EEOC's information-seeking began as early as last August.

If these reports are accurate, it wouldn't be the first time Uber has faced scrutiny over alleged sexism. The company conducted its own internal investigation last February when a former employee publicly recounted her negative experiences at the firm.

At any rate, the EEOC's investigation reportedly consists of interviews with "former and current" Uber workers and requests for documents.

To be clear, this information comes from purely anonymous sources. The EEOC has not released any official statements regarding the status (or existence) of any Uber investigations. As such, a healthy dose of skepticism is warranted here.