Forward-looking: Most of us will only ever be able to dream about what it'd be like to own a multi-million dollar hypercar. Nevertheless, their existence is important as it pushes automotive boundaries and eventually, advancements seen in such rides will trickle down to more affordable vehicles.

Pininfarina, the Italian car design firm best known for Ferrari’s iconic look, announced in March that it was developing its own all-electric hypercar. Not much was initially shared about the PFO but that has since changed as the design house recently opened up about its first auto.

According to Automobili Pininfarina CEO Michael Perschke, the PFO will be able to reach 60 miles per hour in less than two seconds and hit a top speed of 250 mph. Oh, and it’ll have an all-electric range of more than 300 miles per charge.

Speaking of charges, it’s estimated that it will take no more than 15 minutes to charge the vehicle’s battery up to 80 percent capacity.

Sustainability will also be a key component of the PFO, with ethically sourced natural woods and paints free of chemical ingredients to play a role in the vehicle’s production.

Pininfarina plans to show the PFO to VIP guests at next month’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Everyone else will be forced to wait until the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019 to get a look at Pininfarina’s creation.

As you might expect, a vehicle of this caliber won’t come cheap. Buyers will be expected to shell out anywhere between $2 million and $2.5 million for this level of craftsmanship and performance. At that price, and if you’re looking strictly for performance, Tesla’s new Roaster at a mere $200,000 seems like a steal.