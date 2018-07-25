Bottom line: The lead-up to Fallout 76 arguably couldn’t be going any better for Bethesda, especially considering the developer hasn’t had to lift a finger as of late to keep fans tuned into the Fallout universe.

Fallout 4 fan mod Northern Springs dropped earlier this month and now, we’ve got another land expansion to drool over.

Fallout Miami will send players on a journey to the post-nuclear vacation wasteland of Miami Beach where they’ll take part in the ideological struggle between Order and Freedom. The new game map is said to be a loving recreation of part of southern Miami Beach. A few creative liberties were taken but otherwise, it’s a mostly accurate recreation of the real world location.

The in-game map is said to be slightly larger than Far Harbor and feature a new set of factions that better fit with the unique culture and history of Miami. The pitch sounds a lot like the one made for Northern Springs (not that that’s a bad thing) with a main quest, multiple side quests, new items, companions and a large cast of voiced characters.

“The Sole Survivor journeys to the sunny South, following the promise of a well-paid job, but ends up embroiled in a conflict between various groups, some vying for power, others fighting to uphold their ideals.”

The mod doesn’t yet have a release date but when it does eventually arrive, it won’t be available on consoles due to its size (and Sony’s policy on the use of external assets). It will also require all of the official DLC including Far Harbor and Nuka World.

Fallout 76, meanwhile, launches on November 14 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.