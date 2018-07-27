Recap: Hello Neighbor, developed with Unreal Engine 4, offers an interesting take on the classic stealth horror genre, generating quite a bit of interest in the lead-up to its mobile debut. It's out now on all platforms and the first act is free on mobile devices.

Stealth horror game Hello Neighbor is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Android and iOS devices.

Hello Neighbor launched on Xbox One and Windows PC on December 8, 2017. The game tasks players with sneaking into the house of a creepy neighbor suspected of dastardly deeds and uncovering what he is up to, all without being caught. In-game AI keeps things interesting, modifying the neighbor’s behavior based on the player’s past actions.

For example, if you attempt to take the same path as a previous play-through, you may find yourself in the middle of a cleverly sprung trap.

The game’s opening act is available free on mobile, allowing you to take it for a spin before committing to purchase. If you like what you see and want to proceed, the full game will cost you $14.99 on mobile, Optionally, you can grab it for PC, PS4 or Xbox One for $29.99 or on the Switch for $39.99.

Alex Nichiporchik, CEO of the game’s developer, Tiny Build, recently revealed on Twitter that Hello Neighbor had surpassed the one million pre-order mark on iOS. That’s a pretty impressive feat for a game that launched to mixed reviews late last year.