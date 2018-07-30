Something to look forward to: We’re fast approaching flagship smartphone season, a time when the next generation of handsets from the likes of Samsung and Apple start arriving. But it’s not just Galaxies and iPhones that are incoming; Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are also set to launch in coming months, which means leaks are hitting the web thick and fast.

The most recent leaked images are of the larger Pixel 3 XL and come from XDA developers forum user dr.guru. They show the handset in the ‘Clearly White’ color variant and seemingly confirm one of the main features revealed in May’s leaked screen protector images: Google is following in the footsteps of other Android developers and including a notch on its handset. There are also two front-facing cameras along with a front-facing speaker on the large bottom chin.

dr.guru said the phone had been remotely wiped by Google, though the fastboot screen did show it sporting 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Like most other modern flagships, it’s expected to come with a Snapdragon 845 SoC, and while some manufacturers are increasing their rear camera count, Google is sticking with just one.

The leaker says that the “top part [of the back] is glossy and the bottom is matte” but that it’s all “a single part.” They added that rear of the device is “totally glass,” which backs up rumors of a Pixel Stand dock that enables, among other things, wireless charging on the new Pixel phones.

These images are of an early engineering model, so the final product may be slightly different. Expect to see more leaks before the Pixel 3 handsets launch, which will likely be sometime in early October.