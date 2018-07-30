Bottom line: Critics and fans alike had mixed reactions to the second season of Stranger Things. The fact that Netflix is taking more time to deliver something "bigger and better" with season three is encouraging although as we all know, a bigger budget and more special effects alone won't accomplish that goal.

The third season of Netflix original series Stranger Things won’t be ready until the summer of 2019. That puts significantly more time between the launch of the third season compared with the arrival of the second although according to Netflix programming executive Cindy Holland, it’ll be worth the wait.

During a speaking engagement at the Television Critics Association’s press tour this weekend, Holland said the Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy (the show’s creators and one of its executive producers) understand the stakes are high. They want to deliver something bigger and better than last year, she said, adding that she thinks it’s going to be a fantastic season.

Without revealing too much about the upcoming season, Holland did say it would feature more special effects work than previous seasons. “It’s a really exciting season, just takes a little more time,” she said.

Netflix earlier this month published a teaser for the upcoming season in the form of a fictitious advertisement for the Starcourt Mall. The faux spot is a pretty accurate representation of what mall life looked like in the ‘80s and features one of the show’s main characters, Steve, working a summer job.