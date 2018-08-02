In context: As T-Mobile and Sprint attempt to complete a merger, T-Mobile is posting extremely strong growth and bringing more value than previously understood. Consistent growth and effective marketing techniques are drawing in millions of new customers regularly.

Following the conclusion of the second quarter, T-Mobile has announced some of its best numbers yet. The company achieved a net gain of 1.6 million subscribers, marking 21 quarters of consecutive subscriber growth of at least one million users.

After posting record high revenue of $7.9 billion for the quarter and $0.92 earnings per share, T-Mobile's executives shared some insights about upcoming promotional tactics.

During a time where the term 'unlimited' has a very vague meaning and T-Mobile's three rivals are raising prices, T-Mobile has committed to keeping its unlimited data plan offerings available for current pricing. Chief Financial Officer Braxton Carter hinted at aggressive promotions for phones supporting the 600 MHz spectrum.

Apple's upcoming iPhone will also be a strong promotional tool for T-Mobile. However, Apple has been quiet about whether its next handsets will be able to use the specific frequencies in question. Unlimited data is a strong selling point for many consumers, but being able to actually have strong coverage everywhere you go is another concern.

Considering that Samsung, LG, and Motorola all have multiple devices with support for the lower frequency, it would be an embarrassment for Apple to omit full support for a growing popular carrier. For those curious, Apple's flagship iPhone X tops out at LTE band 66. T-Mobile's 600 MHz network requires support for LTE band 71 in order to allow for full performance.

Instead of trying to squeeze more money out of individual subscribers, T-Mobile is aiming to continue its trend of adding new customers each quarter for the foreseeable future. So far, the numbers show that this strategy is working out in T-Mobile's favor.

Next year, LTE support will no longer be such a concern. Instead, 5G modems will be a defining feature of flagship smartphones. Chief Technology Officer Neville Ray warns that although some phones in 2019 will have 5G, there will be many that will not see the new technology until 2020 or later.