In context: Life Is Strange 2 is linked to The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, a demo that launched earlier this summer. Actions taken in the demo will have consequences in Life Is Strange 2, we’re told, and could explain the mysterious force seen in the teaser.

Developer Dontnod Entertainment and publisher Square Enix have shared an official teaser for Life Is Strange 2.

The clip is presented as dash cam footage from a cop car. All appears normal until the footage jumps ahead by about eight minutes. Here, we see Officer Matthews calling for backup to a fight in progress and jumping out of his car to assist. The video skips ahead another two-and-a-half minutes at which time we see both Matthews and his patrol car being violently tossed aside by an unseen force.

The episodic graphic adventure game will be set in a new location with a new cast of characters versus the original.

At the end of the teaser, we’re told that “all will be revealed” on August 20 which is one day before the official start of Gamescom.

The first of five episodes of Life Is Strange 2 launches on September 27 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

