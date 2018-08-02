Google's productivity-oriented Chrome OS has slowly become more popular over time. The OS was initially only available on a handful of partner devices, but now there's a wide range of options for a potential Chromebook owner.

The majority of these options are on the cheap end, with hardware to match - the average Chromebook's price tag ranges from $100 to $300, which can be a solid value for students, educators, or professionals who don't mind being locked into Google's ecosystem.

However, Chromebook OEM partner Acer wants to reach a different audience now. The company today announced two slightly more powerful devices, the Chromebook 13 and Spin 13. These devices will cost $650 and $750 respectively, and they'll both boast 2256x1504p screens and all-aluminum chassis.

If you're wondering what you get for the extra money you'd shell out for the Spin 13, it will come with a Wacom stylus and a laptop-tablet hybrid design. This design allows you to flip the screen roughly 360 degrees for more natural drawing, sketching, or note-taking.

Though the devices are more powerful than their cheaper cousins, neither laptop's hardware is going to blow your mind. They both house 8GB of RAM, 64GB of flash storage, and Core i3 processors clocked at 2.2GHz. While this hardware can be upgraded if you're willing to shell out a bit of extra cash, you're still paying a lot of money for not much in the way of performance.

With that said, Acer isn't launching these devices with the average consumer in mind, much less hardware enthusiasts. Instead, the company is targeting businesses with a commercial-sales-only policy, but it's not clear how it plans to enforce that rule.

The Chromebook 13 and the Chromebook Spin 13 are set to launch sometime this September.