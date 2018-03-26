Today Acer has revealed the first-ever tablet designed with education in mind running Chrome OS. The Acer Chromebook Tab 10 is meant for K-12 classrooms and provides out-of-the-box security and simplicity.

Teaching students with modern hardware offers unprecedented access to new experiences. Seeing new concepts on a clear and crisp display that allows for easy interaction with touch and stylus input can make a huge difference in understanding. The Tab 10 has a 9.7-inch, 2,048 x 1,536 IPS touch display with a Wacom EMR stylus for a more natural writing feel.

Weighing in at 1.21 pounds, the Tab 10 easily slides into a backpack, bag or desk and can be comfortably carried around in just one hand. Although thin and light, the Tab 10 has a dual-core Cortex-A72 and quad-core Cortex-A53 paired with 4GB of LPDDR3 memory to easily handle standard productivity tasks.

In addition to cloud storage on Google Drive, the Tab 10 has 32GB of eMMC flash memory. Standard connectivity includes 2x2 MIMO 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, a USB Type-C 3.1 port, a microSD card reader and headphone jack. The USB-C port functions as a charging port, performs data transfer up to 5Gbps and also allows the connection of an external display.

Communication is key between students and educators. The inclusion of a 2MP front-facing webcam and 5MP rear camera allows for easy sharing of photos and videos. Dual speakers help make Google Hangouts video conferencing a valuable tool. Full support for Google Play is enabled, allowing for access to the millions of existing Android apps.

The Acer Chromebook Tab 10 provides up to nine hours of battery life to make it through a full day of use, making it an ideal choice for schools with 1:1 initiatives that provide every student with their own device.

Acer also has plans for supporting Google's Expeditions AR. The augmented reality tool allows mapping of classrooms and can then place different objects around the room for students to study and virtually interact with.

North American education and commercial customers will be able to purchase the Chromebook Tab 10 beginning in April for $329. Units will arrive in European, Middle Eastern and African nations in May for €329.