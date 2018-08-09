Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 reveal event kicked off today, and though the Note 9 was the star of the show, the company used the opportunity to announce a few other interesting gadgets.

Samsung showed off the Galaxy Watch, of course, but the tech giant's rumored smart speaker also made an appearance. Dubbed the "Galaxy Home," the speaker features Samsung's proprietary (and slightly flawed) virtual assistant, Bixby.

Though Samsung didn't go into details about many of the device's unique features, but it did say the Home would feature "sound steering" and audio tuning from AKG.

The lack of feature information aside, he Galaxy Home certainly looks different than most of its competitors.

Unlike the Amazon Echo, which is essentially just a cylinder, the Galaxy Home has a slightly egg-shaped bottom that tapers off at the top. The device's sides are covered by a black mesh material that allows sound to travel through easily.

The Home also has three legs attached, further differentiating itself visually from its competitors - Amazon, Google, and Apple's respective speakers all sit directly on a given surface.

The top of the device is home to a few standard audio manipulation options, including a pause and play toggle, volume settings, and scrubbing buttons. Also at the top of the device is what appears to be a circular, white LED light bar, which will likely signal when the device is listening.

As previously stated, we don't know all that much about the Galaxy Home's functionality. This reveal was clearly intended to be a teaser, not a full announcement.

However, Samsung will almost certainly discuss the device in more detail during the final quarter of 2018.

