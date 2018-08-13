Why it matters: Lenovo has unveiled two new ThinkPad mobile workstations. Both carry beefy specs, and one of them is the "thinnest, lightest and sleekest" portable workstation the company has ever made.

Lenovo says both ThinkPads are aimed at professionals such as architects, interior designers, engineers, animators, and creative directors. The first of these, the P72, replaces the previous P71 model.

The P72 is powered by Intel’s 8th-gen hexa-core Core or Xeon processors. It comes with up to 128GB DDR4 memory and 16GB of Optane memory, up to 6TB of storage with RAID 0 or 1 support, and up to Quadro P5200 discrete graphics with 16 GB of GDDR5X memory, making it ideal for the gas, automotive and financial industries it is aimed at.

The P72 also boasts a massive 17.3-inch FHD or 4K screen, the latter featuring a 10-bit IPS LCD, 400 nits brightness, and covering 100% of the AdobeRGB color gamut.

There’s also a slew of connections: 2x Thunderbolt 3, 3x USB 3.1, HDMI 2.0, Mini Gigabit Ethernet, Mic/Headphone jack, Smart Card Reader, and Mini DisplayPort 1.4. It starts at $1,799.

Next is the ThinkPad P1, a 15.6-inch workstation which, at 18.4mm thin and weighing 3.76 pounds, is Lenovo’s thinnest and lightest workstation to date. It’s also powered by 8th-gen Core and Xeon processors, along with Nvidia Quadro P2000 graphics, and it comes with an FHD or 4K touch screen. Additionally, the power supply has been reduced in size by 35 percent compared to previous models. Despite the slender chassis, it can hold 64GB of DDR4 memory and 4TB of storage. The P1 starts at $1949.

Compared to the P72, the P1 has the same connections—apart from its two USB 3.1 ports instead of three, and the lack of a Mini Display port.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 and ThinkPad P72 will be available at the end of this month