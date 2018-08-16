Forward-looking: Sony has crossed an important milestone but the work to take VR mainstream is far from done. The next step in that journey is likely a second-gen headset although most believe that won't happen until the arrival of the PlayStation 5.

Sony Interactive Entertainment on Thursday revealed that it has now sold more than three million PlayStation VR systems worldwide since launching on October 13, 2016.

News of the accomplishment comes courtesy of Mary Yee, vice president of PlayStation marketing at SIEA, who said Sony has also sold 21.9 million PS VR games and experiences.

To celebrate the occasion, Yee additionally announced the launch dates of two highly anticipated PS VR games.

Creed: Rise to Glory is a premier VR boxing game from developer and publisher Survios that puts players in the role of Adonis Creed as he climbs the ranks from amateur fighter to spotlight champion. It launches on September 25 for $39.99 and is available to pre-order from today.

Evasion, meanwhile, is a sci-fi first-person VR shooter from Archiact where you play as one of four unique hero classes tasked with saving an embattled human colony. Look for it to land on October 9 priced at $39.99. It, too, is available to pre-order as of writing.

Yee also shared the top 10 most-played PS VR games to date:

1. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

2. PlayStation VR Worlds

3. Rec Room

4. Resident Evil 7 biohazard

5. The Playroom VR

6. Job Simulator

7. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

8. Batman: Arkham VR9.

9. Farpoint

10. Superhot VR

Finally, Yee points to the Totally Digital Sale over in the PlayStation Store where you can save up to 60 percent on select PS VR titles and other digital games.