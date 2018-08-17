Something to look forward to: The robocalypse arrives in 2019 with Generation Zero. Avalanche Studios, makers of Mad Max and Rage 2, will bring us a persistent world where robots have taken over. Go solo or gather up to three of your buddies to go take out the threat.

We got our first glimpse of Generation Zero with an announcement trailer just before E3 this year. The teaser gave us a taste of a post-apocalyptic Sweden where robots rule, but developer Avalanche Studios did not have anything more to add during the Expo. Today devs dropped a gameplay trailer giving us a better idea of what to expect.

Even though the game is set in 1989, it reminds me of what might happen in a few years when all of Boston Dynamics’ robots, including the super-secret gigantic ones, escape and go rogue. Kidding aside, Generation Zero offers a unique twist to the post-apocalyptic genre of video games.

Up to four players can team-up to fight cooperatively in PvE battle, which we have seen before in games like Left 4 Dead. What really makes Generation Zero unique is its persistent world. The robots patrol various areas and will remain there until you destroy them.

Some you might not be able to dispatch on your first try, especially in the early parts of the game when you are scrounging for parts to upgrade your weapons. So you might find yourself having to flee. The cool thing is when you go back, the robots will still "bear the scars" that you managed to deal. It doesn’t matter if you go back in a few minutes or a few days.

This persistent damage not only adds a sense of realism to the game but also allows players to develop effective strategies for taking down the various types of machines. If one set of tactics is not working, retreat and come back later to try something different or just repeatedly wear the metal beast down.

The game will also have a “dynamic day/night cycle” and weather systems that actually affect the AI. So the player is not the only one that suffers from low visibility or slippery conditions.

Generation Zero is due out in 2019, but Avalanche has not nailed down a more specific time frame yet. The game is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. If you have a Steam account, you can sign up for the PC beta at the game’s website.

