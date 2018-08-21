It isn't just Epic that wants to avoid the hefty cut mobile app distributors like the Google Play Store take from app developers' profits. Netflix is attempting to follow suit now, according to TechCrunch.

The outlet claims that some Netflix users are being automatically redirected to the tech giant's website to renew their membership. This is a smart move on Netflix's part, but it has chosen a strange time to begin these tests - some of the company's users are already irritated by the new "promos" popping up between show episodes.

At any rate, this new direct payment method isn't going into effect for everybody. TechCrunch says it will only apply to users in "selected markets" throughout Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

Furthermore, the tests aren't permanent - for now. Only users who are either new or have let their subscription time run out will be forced to use Netflix's website to re-subscribe, and the testing period reportedly ends on September 30.

It's not clear whether or not this limited-time tweak will become a permanent fixture in the future, but it wouldn't be a surprise if it does.

Netflix is a public company and increasing profits as much as possible will always be one of its primary goals. Eliminating the revenue cut a third party like Apple takes is a relatively simple way to accomplish that.