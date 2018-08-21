Why it matters: Considering Tinder at one point said half of its members consisted of users aged 18-24, it only makes sense for the company to target this demographic. And with Facebook set to enter the dating scene in the not-too-distant future, today’s players will need every advantage they can get.

Tinder on Tuesday introduced a new feature designed to make it easier for college students to connect with their peers.

Known as Tinder U, the feature is pitched as a way for students to meet new people on campus. Looking for a study buddy or a coffee date? Tinder U has you covered. Going to an out-of-state school and don’t know anyone? Perfect.

Tinder U prioritizes the profiles of your fellow students as you swipe so you’ll see hyperlocal users first. You can also swipe on students at nearby schools if you’re looking for a bit of cross-town rivalry and enter the regular pool of users at will.

To get started with Tinder U, simply log into Tinder when you’re on campus (the app uses geolocation to verify you are indeed on campus), submit your .edu e-mail address and check your inbox for the verification message.

Tinder U is rolling out now on iOS devices for students attending four-year, accredited, not-for-profit schools in the US. Note that your university will need to have a physical campus offering face-to-face learning (not online-only courses) to be eligible to participate.