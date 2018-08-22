In brief: Logitech is one of the most renowned names in the computer peripheral industry. Its latest pointer, the Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse, offers a classic look, respectable battery life and an incredibly fast sensor.

The Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is powered by the company’s HERO (High Efficiency Rated Optical) 16K sensor. It utilizes an all-new lens and an updated tracking algorithm to help deliver 16,000 DPI tracking with extreme accuracy.

Logitech spent over two years developing its latest pointer and consulted with more than 50 professional esports players in the process.

Thanks to its 1mm thin wall construction and unique endoskeleton design, Logitech’s latest tips the scales at just 80 grams. It also utilizes Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless technology with a 1ms report rate. When not in use, the wireless USB receiver can be stored inside the mouse so you won’t lose it.

Battery life is rated at up to 60 hours without RGB lighting and 48 hours with default lighting in use. Onboard memory can store up to five user profiles, we’re told. But perhaps the best thing about the rodent is that it doesn’t look like a radical, over-the-top gaming mouse with wild curves and 30 buttons.

The Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse will be available this month priced at $149.99. If you’re not interested in wireless capabilities, there’s also the updated wired model with the HERO sensor that’ll be available for just $69.99.

If you’re looking for something a bit more unique, Logitech’s new MX Vertical mouse may be worth checking out. It flips the standard mouse on its side for improved ergonomics to reduce wrist pressure and forearm strain.